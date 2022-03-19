Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Eastland County Sheriff's Deputy

Funeral plans are set for an Eastland County sheriff’s deputy who died Thursday from one of many wildfires spreading through central and western parts of Texas.

The memorial for Eastland County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley is set to take place Wednesday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Wilks Community Center in Cisco, Texas. Private cemetery service is scheduled to follow after.

Sgt. Fenley, 51, was amongst the multiple first responders helping with traffic control and evacuations in Carbon. Her sister-in-law, Anna Olvera, spoke with NBC 5 and said Fenley was driving to assist an elderly woman when she lost control of her vehicle and landed in the fire.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott presented Olvera with a folded flag from the state capitol in honor of Fenley.

“She was a good woman. She loved her community, she loved her job and she died doing what she liked to do,” Olvera said.

Fenley started in law enforcement in 2003 as a patrol officer for the City of Gorman and was later appointed as the city’s Chief of Police in 2007. She served as chief until 2013 when she became deputy for the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office.

She leaves behind a husband, three sons and two grandchildren.