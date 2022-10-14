Funeral Arrangements Set For Dallas Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

The Dallas Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Officer Arellano, who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a funeral in both Richardson and El Paso.

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of the Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night.

Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.

Mayra Rebollar, 31, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash according to the Dallas Police Department. Rebollar is still hospitalized and has not yet been arraigned.

Assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division, Arellano joined the Dallas Police Department in June 2019. A memorial for Arellano is growing on his cruiser parked outside the department's substation.

Arellano leaves behind a girlfriend, a young son, and three siblings, including a brother who is also a Dallas police officer.

The visitation for Officer Arellano will be held at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 South Floyd Road in Richardson, Texas 75080 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Dallas Police Department Honors will be rendered at the end of the service.

On Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., a Funeral Mass will take place at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 673 Old Hueco Tanks Road, El Paso, Texas 79927.