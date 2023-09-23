Funeral arrangements set for Arlington police officer killed in hit-and-run

Funeral arrangements have been released for the Arlington police officer killed Thursday morning while riding his motorcycle to work.

Darrin McMichael will be laid to rest on Wednesday. A public visitation is planned for Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home on Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. McMichael's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie.

Please join us in honoring the life and service of Officer Darrin McMichael #1805.



A visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 26. The funeral service will take place Wednesday, Sept 27.



Both events are open to community members. #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/DT2NMbxXOZ — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) September 23, 2023

Officials said the fatal crash occurred as cars were coming to a stop along Interstate 20 in Southern Dallas County. McMichael was riding his department-issued motorcycle and wasn't able to stop in time as vehicles stopped in front of him. McMichael bumped into an SUV and was knocked off his bike and into the roadway. After he fell, he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored Dodge or Chyrsler-type vehicle who drove away without stopping.

McMichael’s wife, who is also an Arlington police officer in the school resource officer unit and was behind him at the time of the crash, witnessed the horrific scene, according to Arlington Police.

No further information about the vehicle that struck McMichael has been released.

McMichael's friends and loved ones have been urging the driver to "do the right thing" and come forward.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The public continued to stop by APD headquarters on Friday afternoon, leaving flowers and messages on a police cruiser designated as a memorial.