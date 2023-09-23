Arlington

Funeral arrangements set for Arlington police officer killed in hit-and-run

Motorcycle officer Darrin McMichael was killed in a crash along Interstate 20 on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

By NBCDFW Staff

Darrin McMichael
NBC 5 News/Arlington Police Department

Funeral arrangements have been released for the Arlington police officer killed Thursday morning while riding his motorcycle to work.

Darrin McMichael will be laid to rest on Wednesday. A public visitation is planned for Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home on Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. McMichael's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie.

Officials said the fatal crash occurred as cars were coming to a stop along Interstate 20 in Southern Dallas County. McMichael was riding his department-issued motorcycle and wasn't able to stop in time as vehicles stopped in front of him. McMichael bumped into an SUV and was knocked off his bike and into the roadway. After he fell, he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored Dodge or Chyrsler-type vehicle who drove away without stopping.

McMichael’s wife, who is also an Arlington police officer in the school resource officer unit and was behind him at the time of the crash, witnessed the horrific scene, according to Arlington Police.

No further information about the vehicle that struck McMichael has been released.

McMichael's friends and loved ones have been urging the driver to "do the right thing" and come forward.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The public continued to stop by APD headquarters on Friday afternoon, leaving flowers and messages on a police cruiser designated as a memorial.

ARLINGTON OFFICER DARRIN MCMICHAEL

Arlington police Sep 21

‘A devastating loss,' Arlington police officer killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Arlington police Sep 21

What we know about Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael, killed in hit-and-run crash

Arlington Sep 21

Arlington Police Department mourns loss of officer after hit and run crash

Arlington police Sep 22

‘Do the right thing,' public and friends of fallen officer urge hit & run driver to come forward

Arlington police Sep 21

Family, police officials form ‘Wall of Honor' as fallen Arlington officer escorted from hospital

Arlington police Sep 21

‘We're devastated. We're heartbroken,' Arlington Police mourn loss of officer

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us