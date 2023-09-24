Arlington Police Department

Fundraiser for family of Arlington officer killed in I-20 hit & run

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Auctioning off items is new territory for Nick Scalisi. So is organizing a charity event in just under 72 hours.

“A company will donate a product, you get so excited,” Scalisi said Sunday. “And then you go back to ‘wow he’s gone’ and it’s senseless.”

A framed photo of Officer Darrin McMichael was prominently displayed in the parking lot of a Fort Worth restaurant by the Mini Cooper of Texas Club, a reminder of purpose and a life lost.

Patina Clements is a former Arlington Police Department employee and is now part of the car club. She knew Officer Darrin McMichael she says the same way so many have shared.

“Anytime I saw him – always a smile on his face – and always very kind to everyone.”

The veteran officer was killed in motorcycle accident along Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County on Thursday.

Officials said McMichael was riding his department-issued motorcycle and wasn't able to stop in time as vehicles stopped in front of him. McMichael, 51, bumped into an SUV and was knocked off his bike and into the roadway. After he fell, he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored Dodge or Chyrsler-type vehicle who drove away without stopping.

“Anything that we can do to help them, no matter how big or small, we’re going to try to do,” Clements

That’s what led the group of volunteers to organize the charity raffle Sunday with 100% of the proceeds going to Officer McMichael’s family.

The Mini Coopers of Texas Club says it will still accept donations on their website through the upcoming week, counting on North Texans to step up too.

“Just help, be able to help the family,” Scalisi said.

