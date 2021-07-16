Fugitive Wanted in Ennis Amber Alert Arrested in Weatherford: Parker County Sheriff

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man wanted in connection with the abduction of a 7-month-old boy earlier this month.

Law enforcement officers have been looking for 25-year-od Marcus Nast since a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a boy taken forcefully from his father at gunpoint on July .

Detectives said the child was taken by his mother and her boyfriend, who they identified as Nast. The mother and child were found July 2, but Nast was not with them.

The mother was arrested and later freed on bond while her son was returned to family members.

The search for Nast continued, meanwhile. After receiving numerous tips about his location, Weatherford Police located him at a motel in the 2000-Block of Park Avenue.

Nast was taken into custody and faces charges for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the abduction.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Friday morning Nast was being held in the county jail awaiting a bond hearing. Jail records show he was transferred to the custody of the Ennis Police on Friday.

It's not immediately clear if he's posted bond or if he's still being held. Additionally, it's not clear if Nast has obtained an attorney.