Amber Alert

Fugitive Wanted in Ennis Amber Alert Arrested in Weatherford: Parker County Sheriff

Marcus Nast, 25 arrested Thursday following the abduction of a 7-month-old boy

NBC 5 News

Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man wanted in connection with the abduction of a 7-month-old boy earlier this month.

Law enforcement officers have been looking for 25-year-od Marcus Nast since a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a boy taken forcefully from his father at gunpoint on July .

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Detectives said the child was taken by his mother and her boyfriend, who they identified as Nast. The mother and child were found July 2, but Nast was not with them.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

AMERICAN AIRLINES 21 mins ago

American Recalling Flight Attendants to Handle Travel Crowds

NBC 5 Responds 33 mins ago

Do Not Buy Emergency Appointments to Update Passports; State Dept.

The mother was arrested and later freed on bond while her son was returned to family members.

The search for Nast continued, meanwhile. After receiving numerous tips about his location, Weatherford Police located him at a motel in the 2000-Block of Park Avenue.

Marcus Nast (Parker County sheriff's office)

Nast was taken into custody and faces charges for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the abduction.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Friday morning Nast was being held in the county jail awaiting a bond hearing. Jail records show he was transferred to the custody of the Ennis Police on Friday.

It's not immediately clear if he's posted bond or if he's still being held. Additionally, it's not clear if Nast has obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertParker CountyEnnismissing childmarcus nast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us