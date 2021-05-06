Fugitive Leads Police on Chase, Hits Other Car, Which Crashes Into House

A fugitive who was the target of a police chase in Fort Worth crashed into another vehicle which then spun around and slammed into a house.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It happened Thursday evening along North Bryant Irvin Road and Kilpatrick Avenue.

Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force were trying to pull over the man to arrest him.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, crashed into an SUV, which struck a house with four apartments inside.

John Pullis lives in one of them.

"Kaboom,” Pullis said. “There was a huge bang. There were no sirens. I came around and looked. I saw a guy with about eight cops, weapons on him, and that car pushed through the wall."

Pullis decided it was a good time to turn around.

"When I saw the guns, I hate getting accidentally shot so I stepped back around the corner,” he said.

Another resident was in his bedroom at the time on the other side of where the car crashed. He was no doubt startled but did not need to go to the hospital.

Marshals followed the suspect to the hospital. After he gets checked out, he'll go straight to jail, with new charges added to the ones he was already facing.