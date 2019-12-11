Fuel Truck Overturns at DFW Airport, 1 Injured

A fuel truck overturned at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Tuesday morning, causing a massive fuel spill.

The airport's Department of Public Safety team responded to the incident at Terminal D, Gate 15 at about 10:15 a.m.

Airport emergency responders transported one person to a hospital. The person's condition is not known.

The fuel spill is contained, but there are some minor flight delays from the incident, according to airport officials.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly to determine if their flight has been impacted.