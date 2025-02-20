Frozen pipes cause disruptions across North Texas as temperatures drop

Frozen pipes caused disruptions across North Texas early Wednesday morning.

The Corsicana Navarro County Public Health Department announced on social media that it would be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to frozen pipes.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Plumbers and water restoration companies say they have been busy responding to calls across the metroplex.

Milestone Electric, A/C and Plumbing said it has plumbers on standby, but until frozen pipes thaw and burst, there’s little they can do.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Plumber Victor Balbaneda said he is advising customers to keep faucets turned on to relieve pressure when water returns.

They are also emphasizing prevention, reminding people to keep cabinets open and faucets running at more than just a drip.

“Ideally, what I like to tell people is you want to have a little spaghetti noodle-sized drip, and that's hot and cold," Balbaneda said. "So, if it's a two-handle fixture, you want to use a little bit of hot, a little bit of cold. If it's a one-handle fixture, put it right in the middle.”

North Texans are no strangers to burst pipes, which caused widespread damage in February 2021.

To prevent similar issues, plumbers recommend locating the home’s water shut-off valve in advance. Residents can also call the fire department’s non-emergency line for assistance, but delays in shutting off the water can lead to costly damage.

If pipes are already frozen and residents plan to leave home, Milestone recommends shutting the water off as a precaution.

And while many are concerned about rising utility bills, experts suggest keeping thermostats set to at least 68 degrees—preferably 70—until the extreme cold ends.