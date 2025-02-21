Frozen Frisco parking lot draws attention after water leak during record cold

While most of us are just about over this prolonged stretch of subfreezing temperatures, Friday provided one more unplanned winter wonderland.

Just off Coit Road, north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway, sits a parking lot largely covered in thick ice.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nearby trees sat stooped with limbs broken from the heavy weight of frozen water over the last three days.

A representative from the church where the parking lot sits told NBC 5 that a water pipe failure was being taken care of, but the frozen scene left behind drew onlookers for a second day on Friday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Mark Perry said he pulled over on his drive home to Little Elm to snap photographs to show his wife, kids and coworkers.

“Makes me want to get out skate around, slide around all of that for sure,” Perry said.

MD Hossain told us he had to see it up close after moving to North Texas just one week ago, relocating from South Florida after twenty years

“I’m 40 years old, I never seen anything like this happen before,” Hossain said. “This is very good.”

Good things don’t last forever.

Warming temperatures are expected in the region over the weekend, which will make the accidental winter wonderland a memory soon.

“Let the thawing begin, please,” Perry added laughing. “We like the hot weather.”