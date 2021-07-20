Frontier Airlines to Add 7 New Routes to DFW Airport

Frontier Airlines is continuing its expansion at DFW Airport.

The low-cost airlines announced Tuesday it will add seven new routes to major U.S. cities to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, including direct flights to Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa this fall.

The new routes are part of a larger Frontier effort to expand in the North Texas market. The Denver-based airlines had historically had "a small presence in DFW," the Dallas Morning News's Kyle Arnold reported.

But, in 2019, the airlines added flights to Orlando and Las Vegas. In 2020, new announced Frontier routes from DFW Airport included Newark and Miami.

Additional added routes in 2021 to locations including Atlanta, Cancun, Philadelphia and Salt Lake City mean Frontier currently has 13 nonstop connections out of DFW, most of which run three or four times a week.

The seven new routes, which are scheduled to all come online by April 2022, will make it 20.

“We think there are a lot of markets from Dallas where the average fares are high,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president, said to Arnold. “For a city that is growing so fast, there is definitely demand for visiting friends and relatives traffic.”

The airlines is offering introductory fares for the new routes as low as $29.

Here's a list of Frontier's new routes out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, sorted by the scheduled service start date:

San Diego

Sept. 7, 2021

3x weekly

Introductory fares start at $39

San Francisco

Sept. 8, 2021

4x weekly

Introductory fares start at $49

Phoenix

Nov. 1, 2021

4x weekly

Introductory fares start at $29

Tampa

Nov. 1, 2021

4x weekly

Introductory fares start at $49

Buffalo, New York (BUF)

April 24, 2022

3x weekly

Price TBD

Hartford, Connecticut (BDL)

April 25, 2022

3x weekly

Price TBD

Durango, Colorado (DRO)

April 30, 2022

1x weekly

Price TBD