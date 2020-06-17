Frisco’s Sci-Tech Discovery Center Launches ‘Summer Your Way’

School is out for summer but that doesn’t mean the learning stops!

That’s why nonprofit Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco has launched STEM camps and programs all summer to help.

The center is still closed to the public, but the staff is doing virtual and on-the-road programming. Additionally, day camps started this week with limited capacity in order to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

You can browse all of the events, part of the 'Summer Your Way' series, posted on Sci-Tech’s website by clicking here.

Offerings include science-themed birthday parties and even STEM-based WOW stage shows that can be offered by staff either virtually or in-person at approved locations.

The WOW stage shows are also offered for larger groups and can be held virtually or in-person for birthday parties, libraries, youth centers, scout groups or summer school classes. WOW shows explore physics, electricity, chemistry, liquid nitrogen and combustion in exciting and engaging presentations that are TEKS-aligned with force, motion, matter and energy.

If you don’t want to leave your home, you can request that a "Jr. Scientist Kit" be delivered to your door, with all materials and goggles. Sciences classes and experiments can be done virtually through Sci-Tech's website or its Youtube page.



