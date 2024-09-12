Frisco's Firefly Park with 45-acre park takes shape

The city of Frisco calls it 'the halo effect' of the PGA headquarters.

Along the Dallas North Tollway Corridor in North Frisco, a long-planned project adding a mix of million-dollar homes, vibrant nightlife and the great outdoors is taking shape.

The foundation of Firefly Park is under construction on the corner of U.S. 380 and the Dallas North Tollway in North Frisco, neighboring the PGA headquarters, Omni Frisco Resort, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, and Universal Kids.

"We're just ecstatic about it," said developer Kyle Wilks.

His vision for the 217 acre-property is finally coming into focus after six years of planning.

"We call it geographically blessed," said Wilks. "You’ve got the Dallas North Tollway, 380, PGA."

The journey to get city approval, however, has not always been easy.

Throughout the years, the project has been sent back to the drawing board over issues needing further action, from setbacks to utilities.

Wilks can laugh about it now, but his initial pitch to the mayor in 2017, did not go over well.

"[Mayor Cheney] gave us some good advice about what we needed to do to make it Frisco-worthy and he took our plan and threw it in the trash. So we regrouped," he said.

Wilks brought in a new team to re-design Firefly Park, leading to city approvals.

"It wasn’t aspirational enough. They weren’t taking advantage of the greenbelt and greenspace," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "[Wilks Development] came back and actually delivered something we’re very proud of not only are they not turning their back on this park but they’re making it kind of the centerpiece of what this project is being built around."

The masterplan development includes 2,200 residential units, space for upscale restaurants, retail stores, and a Hyatt Dream Hotel with ground-level office space.

Townhomes built in the park are expected to start at $1.5 million.

Firefly Park will also feature a chain of lakes, hike and bike trails, fountain views, and playgrounds.

"The soul of the project is our 45-acre park," said Wilks.

Wilks Development provided statistics for the project's permanent annual economic impact:

· Create total annual economic impact, in terms of output, of $3.5 billion

· Create 13,451 direct onsite permanent jobs in the City of Frisco

· Create 22,799 total permanent jobs in the local area

· Create total annual labor income of $1.7 billion in the local area

The project, Mayor Jeff Cheney says, is one of $10 billion worth of announced developments, because of the PGA.

The project, Cheney adds, was made possible through Frisco’s Economic Development Corporation, funded through sales tax.

"It's a reinvestment in our community and so it helps these projects come to life," said Cheney.

The city approved Wilks Development to go 'vertical' next Spring.

The project is on schedule and expected to be completed in 2027.

"Everything is right at your fingertips," said Wilks. "That’s how I think we’re going to improve people’s lives the most."