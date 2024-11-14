One arrested after man gunned down in Frisco Walmart parking lot

One person is in custody after a man was fatally shot Wednesday night in a Walmart parking lot in Frisco.

Frisco police confirmed Thursday morning that officers were sent to the Walmart on the northeast corner of Eldorado Parkway and Farm-to-Market Road 423 at about 8:23 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire and a possible shooting.

A police officer arrived to find a man lying in the parking lot with wounds to his chest and foot. First responders provided first aid to the man before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The victim was identified Thursday by police as 22-year-old Ja'Karrion Craig.

A witness told police the gunman left the area in a gray sedan. After multiple interviews and reviewing the store surveillance video, police identified a suspect. Frisco police said the suspect was taken into custody at their home early Thursday morning by Frisco SWAT officers.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to face a murder charge.

Frisco police did not reveal any details about how the suspect was identified or whether the suspect knew the victim but did say they believed the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or using the Frisco PD app.