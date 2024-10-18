Frisco

Frisco approves $3 billion plan for ‘The Mix,' to replace Wade Park

The $113.4 million funding for The Mix will bring plenty of benefits to Frisco

By NBCDFW Staff

An artist’s rendering of what The Mix mixed-use development could look like in Frisco.
The Frisco City Council approved a plan Tuesday to provide $113.4 million in funding for a mixed-use development on the city's southern end.

This 112-acre, $3 billion development will be located on the southeast corner of Lebanon Road and Dallas Parkway, set to take over what used to be Wade Park. The construction will include office space, retail space, hotels, townhomes and living units.

"I've often said the final story - of what was once called Wade Park - will be a positive one," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "Now rebranded as The Mix, tonight marks the next chapter in this development story."

The Mix will bring lots of change to the city of Frisco, including more modern and walkable neighborhoods, economic growth, and more job opportunities.

