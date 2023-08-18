Frisco teenager hikes to encourage others to get outdoors

Saanvi Mylavarapu is a junior at Frisco's Independence High School and is passionate about sharing her love of the great outdoors.

'I love exploring," Mylavarapu said. "I want to explore as much of the planet as possible!"

Over the summer, Mylavarapu and her mother hiked 11 days and more than 100 miles through three countries on the Tour du Mont Blanc. "Which is the highest peak in Europe," Mylavarapu said. "It kind of seemed like a fairytale."

For Mylavarapu, it's never just a hike; it's a mission.

"I think one of the most important things that we have to do as a society that doesn't get talked about a lot is encourage each other to spend more time outdoors and in nature," Mylavarapu said. "Because if we innately are connected with nature and we grow that organic connection with nature, we're more likely to live sustainable lives."

Mylavarapu thinks the first step toward saving the planet is getting to know it. She has hiked 1,000 miles over 25 U.S National Parks.

"If we can just explore, seek, and learn, and enjoy the beauty of our planet, I think that can go a long way," Mylavarapu said.

At home in North Texas, the teenager has been working to put pollinator gardens in her school district. Mylavarapu is also a Junior Ranger at Ray Roberts State Park, organizing programs to plant seeds of environmentalism in the next generation.

"As youth, we don't have to save the planet," Mylavarapu said. "But we can stop spoiling it."

Mylavarapu chronicles her adventures on Instagram and posts blogs featured on the National Park Trust website.