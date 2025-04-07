Frisco students return to track meet a week after fatal stabbing

Days after a deadly stabbing at a track meet, Frisco ISD student athletes gathered at Little Elm High School to finish the event Monday.

NBC 5 observed increased security at the event. Several Little Elm Police Department vehicles were at the school, metal detectors were at the stadium's entrance, and security was inside the venue.

Parents and staff declined to speak on camera Monday.

Last week, Frisco police said 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf following an altercation at Kuykendall Stadium.

According to a police arrest report, a tense situation escalated when Metcalf told Anthony he was sitting under the wrong tent. The report said "Metcalf grabbed Anthony to tell him to move" and that "Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest."

Anthony, according to the police report, told police he was protecting himself and that Metcalf touched him.

Meanwhile, the North Texas activist group Next Generation Action Network has demanded to meet with Frisco police and city leaders. They are calling for further investigations into what happened and said they have been contacted by several students who said they were at the track meet and have not been contacted by police.

NGAN also said some coaches had attempted to share information but had no follow-up from investigators and that the suspect's family has received threats.

NBC 5 contacted Frisco police about the possibility of meeting with the activist group and potentially interviewing more witnesses. As of this report, the police department said it is checking into it.