Frisco Sisters Serve Up Lemonade, Raising Thousands for Heart Health

In three weeks, the American Heart Association will hold the Dallas and Tarrant County Heart Walks to raise money for critical research and education.

Among the events’ donors are a pair of young Frisco sisters.

For eight years now, 14-year-old Sonali and 11-year-old Kaajal Karani have hosted an annual Caring Lemonade Stand.

“We started by wanting to do a lemonade stand,” said Sonali.

But what for many children is the first stab at entrepreneurship, evolved into something much more for the sisters at the insistence of their mother Deepa Karani, who happens to work for the American Heart Association.

“I said 'OK, let’s see if we can do it for a cause,'” said Deepa. "It really started to instill that concept of community service with the girls and that we can make a difference with the money we make from the lemonade we sell."

At the time, the girls were just seven and four. Still, their initial launch raised more than $100 for Heart Walk.

“We were thrilled. We were ecstatic. We were just hoping to get more than 50 bucks that day,” said Deepa.

So, the girls’ parents helped them set up the next year and the next. Eventually, they took their fundraising online to give supporters a chance to donate from all over the country.

Last year the sisters set a record, bringing in more than $5,000.

“I didn't believe her when she said it,” said Kaajal.

With the hopes of topping it this year, they'll set up at Waterstone community playground in Frisco Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“If you put your mind to it, you can do anything,” said Sonali.

When they do, they'll have donated $16,000 total to the effort.

“We’re really proud of ourselves for helping others,” said Kaajal.

"And saving lives,” added her sister.

Perhaps also inspiring others to remember that you're never too young to make a difference.

“If anything, these girls can inspire what other kids can do in making a difference in their community and choosing a cause that they're passionate about,” said Deepa.