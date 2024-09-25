Some Frisco residents told to shelter in place due to pool supply company fire

A large 3-alarm fire at a pool supply warehouse in Frisco broke out Wednesday morning prompting a shelter-in-place order for residents.

A sight like this is not how Scott Schueler of Frisco expected to start his morning.

"I could see the orange reflecting off the pond here and then it just goes boom and then there was this big old fireball up in the sky,” Schueler said as he described the fire.

That wasn't the only explosion he heard coming from the roaring fire at a nearby pool supply company.

"Then there were two more explosions that happened after that too,” Schueler said. “So all in all there were five times it exploded."

Firefighters knew three chemicals were involved in the fire and two were hazardous.

As a precaution, people near the area were told to shelter in place.

"That was because we had a large plume of smoke,” Frisco Fire Department Public Information Officer and Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said. “We had people a couple of blocks away who said they could smell something. So, it was completely out of precaution we put the shelter in place."

Toyota Stadium where FC Dallas and other leagues practice was in that radius to shelter inside.

"That early in the morning we do have some academy training,” Toyota Stadium and FC Dallas Vice-President of Operations Nick Shafer said. “So, we pulled the kids off, pulled our staff in, our grounds crew that's working on the field. We actually have a rental going on inside the stadium, so we alerted them but also alerted our first team we are going to shelter in place."