Frisco Residents Report More Than 30 Bobcat and Coyote Sightings in Past Month

As cooler weather sets in, Frisco residents are reporting more wildlife sightings.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, Frisco residents have reported 26 coyote sightings and six bobcat sightings since late November.

In the city’s August urban wildlife management plan, the Frisco Police Department recommended that animals be left alone unless they are damaging property or displaying warning signs of becoming a danger to residents.

If a potentially harmful animal, such as a coyote or bobcat, displays aggressive behavior, the city will respond with lethal removal — the most effective action for removal of carnivorous animals.

Click here to read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website.

