jenna ryan

Frisco Real Estate Broker Jenna Ryan Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

Jenna Ryan said in social media posts after the insurrection that "it was one of the best days of my life"

By Frank Heinz

jenna ryan
FBI/DOJ

The Frisco real estate broker who was accused of being part of the group that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and then posted about it on social media has signed a plea deal admitting her guilt. She now awaits sentencing and could face up to six months in jail and a large fine.

Jennifer Leigh Ryan, also known as Jenna Ryan, surrendered just days after the insurrection, the Dallas FBI confirmed to NBC 5 in January. She was taken into custody and her home searched by federal investigators.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In the criminal complaint against Ryan, FBI special agent Amie Stemen said Ryan knowingly entered a restricted building where the vice president was present and engaged in disruptive conduct in the Capitol with the intent to disrupt the session of Congress.

Photographs were taken from Capitol surveillance included in the complaint, the FBI said, and showed Ryan at the doorway of and inside the restricted building.

jenna ryan
FBI/DOJ
The FBI says video surveillance taken inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 shows Jenna Ryan, of Frisco, circled in red, at the doorway of the restricted building.

Stemen added Ryan posted on social media before entering the building that "We're gonna go down and storm the capitol" and the next day added that, "It was one of the best days of my life."

The FBI said Ryan traveled to Washington, D.C. with Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab and that the three were recorded on video entering the Capitol together through the Rotunda door. While inside the Capitol, federal investigators said Ryan was chanting with the crowd "Fight for Trump!" as Capitol alarms can be heard going off.

Capitol Riot

US Capitol Riot Aug 10

Fort Worth Man Accused of Assaulting Officers in US Capitol Riot Arrested: FBI

Capitol Insurrection Jul 27

Congressional Hearing Brings New, Ugly Details About Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Investigators said while she was inside the Rotunda Ryan took several videos and photos and later posted on her Twitter account that "Today was a great example of what America is all about."

In interviews after the Capitol riot, Ryan told NBC’s Cynthia McFadden she had no regrets about participating in the incursion and believed she committed no crimes. McFadden's interview aired on Today in January before President Trump left office. In the interview, Ryan pleaded with him to give her a pardon.

"President Trump I want you to know that I have been a true supporter of yours and I believe that you won the election. I believe in America and I believe in your values. And I was not a violent protestor and I would ask that you would pardon me from this misdemeanor."

Jenna Ryan
Jenna Ryan, the Texas real estate agent who was arrested by the FBI on accusations of disorderly conduct and trespassing during the Capitol riot, spoke out to NBC’s Cynthia McFadden before her arrest. She says she took no part in the violence and condemns it, though some of her social media posts raise questions.

Trump did not pardon anyone related to the riot prior to leaving office.

On July 24, Ryan signed a guilty plea in the federal criminal case against her accusing her of "parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building."

The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of $5,000. Ryan must also pay $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury for the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the Capitol during the riot. According to court documents, the sentencing judge can follow the recommended punishment outlined in the plea deal or decide on something different.

Ryan's sentencing will be Nov. 4, 2021, a year and a day after the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, Hyland was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Court documents show Hyland was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to counts 1-4 on March 9. Hyland is free on a personal recognizance bond.

According to court documents, Schwab was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Court documents show Schwab was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on July 15. Schwab is free on a personal recognizance bond.

This article tagged under:

jenna ryancapitol riotFBI DallasCapitol Insurrectionjason hyland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us