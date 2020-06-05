Frisco Public Library Reopens With Modified Hours, Capacity

The Frisco Public Library has been reopened with new operating hours and capacity.

The library opened its doors on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The facility will be closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

Governor Abbott's latest executive order limits libraries to 50% capacity, meaning that the capacity for the Frisco Public Library will be limited to 136 people, not including staff.

The first and fourth floors will be open, but the second 'Children's' floor will remain closed. Materials catering to children and youth can be placed on 'hold,' or patrons can request an item for 'checkout.'

Public computers, wi-fi, and business services like scanning and self-service printing will be available. Patrons can place orders for 3D printing, but the Makerspace will remain closed.

Drive-thru book return and curbside pickup services will continue to be available.

"In fact, curbside and online services have been so successful that about 40-percent of our library's collection is in Frisco homes," Shelley Holley, Director of the Frisco Public Library, said. "We've been averaging about 760 items being 'checked out' each day since our library closed due to the pandemic."

Online services and virtual programming will also continue. This year, the Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge will take place virtually.

"It's been reinvented," said Holley. "Children can log on and complete a summer reading mission designed by our team. Once missions are complete, readers can earn a badge, which comes in the form of a coloring page. Once colored, we hope our readers will hang in their homes or post on their windows for neighbors to see. Also, our popular summer programs, which typically involve special guests, will be featured on facebook live and posted online."