Frisco promotes interim fire chief to fire chief

Lee Glover assumes the role of chief of the fire department immediately

By NBCDFW Staff

The city of Frisco is naming the interim chief of the fire department to the position permanently.

Lee Glover, who has served as interim chief since September 2022, was promoted to Frisco Fire Chief on Monday effective immediately.

"Lee's combination of experience, knowledge and leadership was the best fit for the department," said Wes Pierson, city manager. "I believe Lee is deeply committed to the success of Team Frisco and will work hard to serve our community and members of FFD."

Glover started his career with the Frisco Fire Department in 1991. He served as an assistant chief from 2009-2022 before being named the interim chief.

"I'm truly honored to be chosen as the next Fire Chief of Frisco," said Glover. "We will continue to provide outstanding fire and emergency medical services. But we'll also focus on fire prevention, too. We'll continue to adhere to the highest standards and be a department our residents, businesses and all our employees are proud of."

Frisco's Fire Department has 278 employees including administration, fleet, fire prevention and 233 are assigned to fire operations.

The fire department said Glover earned a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and an associate degree from Collin College. He is an executive fire officer as well as a member of the Denton County Chief's Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the Texas Chief's Association.

