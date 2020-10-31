Frisco Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Frisco police are searching for the driver who they believe caused a crash that left one person dead early Saturday.

At about 12:15 a.m., a Ford pickup ran a red light while turning south onto Preston Road from westbound Rolater Road and crashed into a black BMW sedan and silver Kia SUV, according to the initial investigation.

The rear passenger of the Kia was ejected and pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim's identity has not been released.

The driver of the Kia was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, and the driver of the BMW was treated at the crash location and released.

The driver of the truck left the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash may call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips may be made by texting "FRISCOPD" and the tip to 847411, or by using the Frisco PD app.