The Frisco Police Department tweeted out Thursday they are looking for a person suspected of a theft at a department store.

Police say the theft happened in January at a Stein Mart store.

Surveillance photos were released of the suspected person in the incident.

SHARE - This subject is suspected of theft at Stein Mart in January. If you recognize this person or have additional information, please message us here or call 972-292-6200. Reference report #20011207. pic.twitter.com/Gh0xSVqF1I — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 9, 2020

Police are asking if anyone recognizes the person or has additional information to message investigators or call this number 972-292-6200.