Frisco Police Investigate Wrong-Way Fatality Crash That Killed 1, Injured 3

The Frisco Police Department is investigating after an overnight crash that left one person dead, two others hospitalized, and a fourth with minor injuries.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 9900 block of southbound State Highway 121, just east of Ohio Drive, at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers responded to the crash, they located three vehicles involved, police said.

Police said that a vehicle traveling the wrong way struck a second vehicle head-on. A third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and struck the rear of the second vehicle. 

According to police, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Bethel Gebrekidan of Plano.

Gebrekidan was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were also transported to the hospital with injuries. Police said their condition is unknown, but both are expected to survive.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released at the scene, police said. 

According to police, the circumstances that led to the crash remain under investigation at this time. 

Police said anyone with information about this crash should contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

