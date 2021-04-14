Frisco Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Crash, Possible Home Invasion Robbery

The Frisco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash after a vehicle fled officers early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of southbound Dallas Parkway at Warren.

According to police, officers responded to what was reported as a possible home invasion robbery at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Frisco Green Avenue at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Officers had information that a suspect was seen leaving the scene in a silver 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw the vehicle driving southbound on Gaylord.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled, traveling east on Cowboys Way before turning south on Dallas Parkway, police said.

According to police, as the vehicle approached Warren Parkway, the driver ran the red light and crashed into a white pickup.

The driver of the Corvette, who was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Provost of Plano, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said anyone with information about this incident should contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be made by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app on Android and iOS devices.