Members of the Frisco police and fire departments are being recognized after rescuing a 15-year-old boy last month seconds before his home was engulfed in flames.

According to officials, first responders were called to a house fire in the 11900 block of Tyler Drive on Jan. 30 and learned after arrival that the teen was trapped on the second floor of the residence with smoke and flames spreading throughout the house.

Dispatchers worked to keep the 15-year-old boy calm and relayed information to police officers as they searched for a way to reach the teen.

Officials said officers made several calls into the house through the open front door trying to locate the 15-year-old but received no response. The officers were unable to enter the home due to thick, black smoke filling the entryway.

Police then entered the backyard and saw the boy through an upstairs window, officials said.

Police officers asked firefighters to come to the back with a ladder. They were able to place the ladder on a narrow strip of decking between the house and the inground pool to reach the second-floor window.

Officials said firefighters carried the boy down the ladder and away from the burning home as the flames grew and the fire began breaking out the windows.

"Alright bud," a firefighter can be heard saying to the child after carrying him down the ladder and away from the growing flames. "You alright buddy?"

Approximately 10 seconds after the rescue flames engulfed the rear of the house, blocking firefighters and the boy from escaping through the backyard gate, officials said. Firefighters and officers then kicked down a section of fencing to get the boy to safety.

"This rescue demonstrates the commitment our firefighters have to save lives under the most dangerous conditions", said Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland.

According to officials, the 15-year-old was transported to the hospital by Frisco Fire Department EMS and released from a local hospital the same day.

Officials said an investigation revealed the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"This incident is a great demonstration of the collaboration between our police and fire departments, who train tirelessly in the interest of Frisco's public safety,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said.

The dispatchers, responding officers and firefighters will be formally recognized for their heroism in an upcoming ceremony.