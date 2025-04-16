Frisco police say the investigation into a bullet that struck Hosp Elementary last month is complete, and no charges will be filed.

Classes were canceled on March 27, 2025, after a bullet shattered a classroom window. Police said from the beginning it was an unintentional act, but parents called for accountability and more information.

On Wednesday, Frisco police said detectives discovered a female resident in the 1000 block of Gentle Wind Lane believed someone was in her home and, armed with a handgun, searched the second floor of her home. Police say she stumbled, and that's when the gun accidentally went off.

The single shot penetrated an exterior wall of the home and then shattered the school's window.

Police said the gun involved was sent for testing, and the ballistics results confirmed that it fired the bullet that struck the school.

Police said from the beginning, there was no evidence that the act was intentional or that the school was targeted. No students or teachers were harmed.

Police said the Denton County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and the resident's actions "do not meet the elements of any offense under Texas law," so no charges will be filed in the case.