Frisco, McKinney, Plano Top List of Best Cities to Be Stuck at Home

This hasn't been the summer anyone had in mind.

If you have to stay home, one North Texas city tops the rest.

A list released Thursday by Lawnstarter.com reveals the best and worst U.S. cities to be stuck at home during a pandemic.

Jeff Herman is managing editor of the website, which is dedicated to lawn care service.

“As we're stuck at home we're spending a lot of time in our yard so think of this as a water cooler conversation that comes to life,” Herman said.

Herman said the company spent weeks crunching numbers in four categories: Community safety, health and wellness, quality of life and financial safety.

“This is all data that's out there that we complied and compressed into these rankings,” Herman said.

Out of 150 cities on the list, here’s how North Texas cities ranked:

85. Arlington

55. Irving

43. Garland

17. Grand Prairie

8. Plano

3. McKinney

1. Frisco

“It came as a surprise, you know Money Magazine or some of the other recognitions that Frisco has achieved are expected. This is something I never thought I’d see out there as far as best city in a pandemic,” said Tony Felker, President of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.

The list shows Frisco’s financial safety, quality of life and community safety put them at the top of the list.

The city at the bottom: Detroit. Tuesday, a local Detroit newspaper weighed in writing:

“The best city to live in during this mess? Frisco, Texas, according to the authors. (Yeah, we've never heard of it, either.) We're dubious of the claim: Texas has become one of the nation's coronavirus hotspots this summer because its leaders reopened its economy too soon."

Shade for a city used to the shine.

In 2018, Frisco was named MONEY Magazine's #1 Best Place to Live in America in 2018.

In March, Smart Asset named Frisco the #1 most recession-resistant cities for 2020.

Of course, Frisco is home to the Dallas Cowboys.