Frisco Man Receives 40 Years in Prison Following Minor Abuse Trial

Law officials say a Frisco man has been sentenced by a jury after being charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Christopher Gonzalez received 40 years in prison and by law, was deemed ineligible for parole.

"We are so proud of this child for reporting years of abuse to a trusted school counselor and for bravely testifying against the abuser in court," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

According to investigators, over the course of two years Gonzalez repeatedly sexually abused a young girl when she was just nine years old.

Gonzelez reportedly had access to the child through a relationship with her family.

When the victim was 11, she disclosed the abuse to her school counselor who then reported it to the Collin County Sherriff's Office.

Following the report, the child was forensically interviewed at the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center, where she disclosed additional details of the ongoing attacks.

On the first day of the trial, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to his charge and the jury later assessed the sentencing.