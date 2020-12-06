Frisco Lawmaker Files First Bill in Response to Serial Murder Spree Tied by Police to Billy Chemirmir

A Frisco lawmaker has submitted the state’s first bill in response to a yearslong string of murders at Dallas-area senior living facilities. It’s the first major step toward systemic change that families of many of the victims have been working to secure after learning of how their loved ones died.

Billy Chemirmir, 47, has been indicted on capital murder charges in the smothering deaths of 14 elderly women in Dallas and Collin counties, and has been linked to at least nine other deaths in civil suits. Families didn’t learn the true cause of death of their loved ones until years after, when Chemirmir was arrested in 2018.

This week, state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed HB 723, which would require officials to notify next of kin when a death certificate is amended.

