Frisco ISD to Offer Virtual School Option in 2021-2022 School Year

The application form will be available starting April 28 on the District portal

By Logan McElroy

Frisco ISD plans to permanently provide virtual learning and will start in the 2021-2022 school year for grades third through 12 if the law allows.

“While FISD is still waiting for the Texas Legislature to pass legislation that would allow this opportunity to become a reality for our district, we are encouraged with several bills that are currently making their way through the legislative process,” said Dr. Wes Cunningham, Chief Academic Officer. 

The students who attend online will be required to commit to that option for the entire school year, and teachers will work exclusively with the virtual students.

Students will have to apply to the program so administrators can determine if virtual schooling is the best choice for them.

The application will open April 28 using the district portal.

