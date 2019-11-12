Frisco ISD to Add 10 Minutes to School Day

The Frisco ISD School Board approved the 2020-21 academic calendar Tuesday

The Frisco ISD School Board approved the district's 2020-21 academic calendar Tuesday, adding 10 minutes to the school day and releasing students by Memorial Day.

In a statement, Frisco ISD said more minutes in school day would allow for more "instruction, acceleration, remediation, enrichment and social-emotional learning."

Elementary schools in the district will run from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.; middle schools will go from 8:25 a.m to 3:45 p.m.; and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4:25 p.m.

The district will also have a 171-day school calendar, which will allow for a release date before Memorial Day, Frisco ISD said.

Frisco ISD added that the staggered start times allow it to send the same school bus and driver on three different routes each day, which saves the district money.

