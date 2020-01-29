Frisco ISD Culinary Students Perfect Kitchen Skills Through Competition

The kitchen was a buzz. The judges came hungry. The competition was fierce.

Culinary students in the Frisco Independent School District put their skills to the test in a competition reminiscent of reality TV shows.

"Oh yeah, very stressful," Frisco ISD culinary arts student Sophia Broadwater said.

"Based on the TV show 'Master Chef Junior,' we thought it would be fun to have our residents partner with the Frisco ISD Culinary Arts Department," Dorianne Cammarota of the Parkview Retirement Community said. "The residents are acting as judges."

The students worked in teams of two. They got their assignment last month, starting preparing on Monday, and then Wednesday had 45 minutes in the kitchen to get cooking.

"Today you're going to see a lot of food come out of this kitchen," Frisco ISD Culinary Instructor Chad Burnett said. "From pork roulade that's wrapped in bacon, all the way to chicken breast with pureed cauliflower."

"It was a little nerve-wracking because we only had so much time, culinary arts student Kyle Bowser said. "It was so stressful, you have no idea! We were cooking for people that you don't know."

Broadwater and Bowser prepared a chicken dumpling dish with a side of zucchini and raspberry cheesecake dessert.

"It was pretty good," Broadwater said. "I wish we could eat the whole thing, but we can't."

The residents of Parkview seemed to favor Texas tradition. The winning team of Caitlin Quinn and Hayden Farrar made pulled pork barbecue with pecan pie for dessert.