Frisco Home Damaged During Fire Sunday

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

A Frisco home was heavily damaged during a fire on Sunday.

According to the Frisco Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Preston Trace Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say that when units arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of a single-family residence.

Firefighters began to put out the fire and declared it "under control" at 1:46 p.m., officials say.

According to fire officials, the back of the home and the attic space sustained heavy fire damage, but no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate.

