10 first responders hospitalized after Frisco warehouse fire released, sent home

Ten first responders hospitalized Wednesday after a large warehouse fire in Frisco are now out of the hospital.

According to city officials, the seven police officers and three firefighters who were under evaluation after being exposed to burning chemicals on Wednesday morning have been sent home.

Frisco Fire Department's Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer Kelly Kistner said Wednesday the fire likely started from a chemical reaction on a pallet of materials outside the building, which spread to a truck and then to the warehouse.

Kistner said Wednesday afternoon that 10 first responders, including three firefighters and seven police officers, suffered a range of symptoms "that they didn't come to work with" after being exposed to the burning chemicals and that out of an abundance of caution, they transported them to hospitals to be evaluated.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"All of those are due to exposure from air inhalation. They are all at local hospitals. They are all stable and are under observation at this point," Kistner said.

Kistner said he didn't know who was suffering from what condition but that common symptoms due to exposure might include itchy eyes, skin irritation, inhalation issues, or difficulty breathing.

Most of the symptoms were reported during decontamination after the event, Kistner said, and that the firefighters and police officers were referred to the hospital out of an abundance of caution for observation.

Officials said the chemicals involved were pool salt, trichlor chlorine tablets, and hypochlorite (also known as pool shock).