Frisco Elementary School Student Finalist in ‘Doodle for Google' Contest

A North Texas fifth-grader has the opportunity to win a $30,000 college scholarship with her 'Google Doodle,' but she needs your votes to win.
Sharon is a student at Vaughn Elementary in the Frisco ISD.
She recently won the 'Doodle for Google' competition for the entire state of Texas.
Sharon has now been entered into the nationwide contest with 53 other doodles.
If Sharon receives the highest number of votes, she will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and Vaughn Elementary will receive $50,000!
Friday, August 21 is the last day to vote.
To vote for Sharon's doodle, click here https://bit.ly/3h7GJsN, then click on "Vote Now," click on "Grade 4-5," select "Texas," cast your vote.