Frisco Council, Planning Commission to Talk Proposed Theme Park Tuesday

It has been nearly one month since Universal made the announcement of its planned kid and family-themed amusement park in Frisco.

Tuesday night residents of the city will have the opportunity to address city council and planning and zoning commission members about their questions and concerns.

The two bodies have a joint session planned for 5:30 p.m. at Frisco City Hall.

The current plan is for construction of the park to begin later this year in what is currently a vacant field on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway, immediately north of Panther Creek Property. The park is expected to open in 2026.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The initial proposed size of the project is 97 acres. That would put the park at just less than half the size of Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington.

Universal Parks and Resorts, part of the parent company of NBC 5, has not released specific details about the park, but company officials id say it would have traditional offerings like rides, shows and food while also including meet and greets with characters from Universal properties, films and shows -- like Minions or Shrek.

A rendering of the park that was shown when it was announced in January showed a lush border with a grand entrance that opens to a lagoon. From there, guests can head in a number of directions to visit themed areas of the park.

The park design also included a river with what appears to be a boat ride throughout the park.