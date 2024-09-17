Frisco could approve multi-million dollar Toyota Stadium renovation

Frisco City Council is expected to give the go-ahead for a multi-million dollar renovation to Toyota Stadium.

According to city documents renovations could include 3,400 more seats to allow 20% percent more people to attend matches.

There could also be upgraded entrances, luxury suites, and club space.

There is also a pitch to make the facility a multi-use complex with office space, a hotel, retail, and restaurant space.

Toyota Stadium is already the home to FC Dallas and was a part of the pitch to get World Cup matches in 2026. It will now be used for team training for the World Cup.