Frisco's City Council is set to consider whether to approve changes to the upcoming Universal Kids Resort, specifically efforts to swap out murals displayed on each façade of the resort’s five-story 300-room hotel.

The proposal discussed during Tuesday’s city council meeting is part of the agreement detailed in the specific use permit granted by the city in 2023.

The kid-centric theme park is set to open in spring-summer of 2026.

All hotels on the property, all parking structures and all structures taller than 50 feet that are located outside the theme park area are subject to architectural and design review and approval by the city council, according to Frisco’s SUP development standards.

Construction continues on the 97-acre park located on the Northeast Corner of Dallas Parkway and Panther Creek Parkway in Frisco.

The hotel’s entrance faces the Cobb Hill community, where some residents previously voiced opposition to the theme park over traffic and quality of life concerns.

The pushback led to changes to the theme park’s size and scope over the past few years.

The city council approved initial mural designs last December.

Universal Destinations & Experiences representatives will once again stand before councilmembers seeking approval to replace the designs, with four colorful murals depicting popular characters, including characters from ‘DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp,’ ‘Ilumination’s Minions vs. Minions,’ as well as characters from ‘Nickelodeon Spongebob Squarepants Bikini Bottom,’ and ‘DreamWorks Trolls Fest.’

Shrek and Minions characters would appear on the hotel’s front side, according to renderings to be presented during the meeting.

SpongeBob SquarePants and Trolls characters would appear on the hotel’s park side.

The murals will undoubtedly be highly visible to visitors, drivers and residents.

As part of its proposal, Universal Destinations & Experiences will present findings of a ‘hotel view study’ considering the view from Cobb Hill, located just over 1,000 feet away from the hotel’s entrance and a future housing development site located about 1,200 feet away on the north side of Universal Boulevard.

“It was written into the ordinance that council would approve such as building elevations and murals and so that’s what council is voting on tonight,” said John Lettelleir, Frisco’s Director of Development Services, who expanded on the initial concerns brought forward by some in the community. “There was a lot of concerns that were raised that it was going to be this and that, which didn’t turn out to be the case, but to address some of those concerns I mentioned that council would approve the façade plan for the facility.”

Lettelleir tells NBC 5 the kid-centric theme park is set to open sometime between April and June of 2026, depending on the construction project’s progress.

Cobb Hill homeowners Owen and Roxana Appelman have been warming up to the idea of the theme park directly across the street from their home.

They enjoy biking along the greenspace being built and being better connected to nearby attractions.

They also appreciate Universal providing some privacy and separation between the theme park and the Cobb Hill neighborhood entrance by planting trees and building a brick wall.

“I think it’s all good for our neighborhood and our property values, at least that’s what we’re thinking,” said Owen Appelman. “Not just the theme park, but what they’re going to build with Fields West. I think taking the whole picture is really likely to be good for our neighborhood in terms of our proximity to everything.”

The Frisco City Council could approve the façade plan, reject it or table it for another day during Tuesday’s meeting.

Universal Destinations & Experiences is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 5.

