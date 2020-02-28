Frisco Choir Teacher Accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor

A first-year Frisco choir teacher is behind bars, accused of online solicitation of a minor, the school district says.

According to the Frisco Independent School District, they were notified Wednesday that 29-year-old Brett Yzquierdo was arrested by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on the charge.

No further details about what led to his arrest have been made public.

Yzquierdo, who has been the choir teacher at Frisco's Reedy High School since August 2019, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The district said in a statement Friday that they have no reason to believe the allegations involve any Frisco ISD students and that "the safety of every FISD student is our top priority."

"Allegations and charges of this nature are disturbing and the district takes these matters very seriously," the district said.

Yzquierdo is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on $25,000 bond.