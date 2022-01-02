Frigid Temperatures Across North Texas Limits Outdoor Activity

If there’s one place you’d expect freezing temperatures to bring out a crowd, it’s a tailgate for one the hottest teams in football.

Hundreds of fans were bundled up in Cowboys colors outside AT&T Stadium before a 3:25 p.m. kickoff versus Arizona.

Gary Smiley was grilling a variety of meats in the parking lot across the street from the stadium.

“This is how we do it in Cowboy land,” Smiley said. “With the cold weather, this is how we’re going to have it. You bundle up. You huddle up.”

Even with pregame wind chills in the low 20’s, Cowboys fans aren’t staying inside.

Daniel Grothe brought his three kids to their first Cowboys game all the way from Colorado Springs.

“And we thought we were getting away from the cold when we came here. It’s colder,” Grothe said. “The wind is getting us but we’re here. We can’t wait to watch.”

The extreme cold combined with relatively warmer water temperature and a breeze converged for some brief lake effect flurries across North Texas on Sunday morning too.