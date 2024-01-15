Frigid North Dallas High Five Interchange conditions Monday

The North Dallas freeway interchange of US Highway 75 Central Expressway and Interstate 635 LBJ Freeway, known as the High Five, has been the site of many slippery crashes in past North Texas winter weather.

Monday a combination of pre-treatment by state highway crews with brine solution along with light snow instead of ice produced much better conditions than past winters.

Drivers also benefited from very little traffic on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Jay Fuchs drove from Bedford to North Dallas Monday morning as the light snow was falling.

“Any icy patches I’ve seen have been off to the side because other drivers have kind of created a path so that it’s actually really dry. And if there is anything, it’s powder. It’s not patches of ice,” he said.

Some drivers decided to go shopping in the cold weather.

Ashley and Austin Brace went to Costco.

“We knew it was not going to be too crowded,” Ashley Brace said. “It’s the least crowded it’s ever been at Costco I can remember. A wonderful day,” her husband Austin Brace added.

Instead of confronting ice, some drivers were still thinking about the confrontation Sunday between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

“This cold doesn’t bother me at all,” said Packers fan Paul Schmitz.

He and his son were returning to their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after watching his original home team from Green Bay, Wisconsin pound the Cowboys in Arlington.

“They really put on a good show there, the fans were great,” Schmitz said.

One Cowboys fan who did not slow down to give his name at Costco was not as happy.

“I just wanted to get out of the house. After the Cowboys' loss last night, I just had to get out,” that fan said.

Paul Schmitz expected to benefit from the light traffic for his return to Oklahoma.

“The way the traffic is moving right now, I’m really not too concerned except for the small towns I might hit on my way back up,” he said.

More local drivers are likely to be back on North Dallas roads Tuesday when the holiday and the snow are over.

Some slick spots may remain on roads until temperatures finally rise above freezing on Wednesday.