Friends, Loved Ones Gather for Slain Tow Truck Driver’s Final Ride

Over a hundred friends and co-workers gathered Friday to send a tow truck driver, killed on the job, on his last ride.

Zach Johnson, 24, was gunned down Monday while repossessing a car at a Lake Dallas hotel.

Police said Johnson was just about to drive off with the car when Barry DeGeorge opened the window of the hotel and fired 12 times, killing Johnson.

On Friday, dozens of friends pulled up in tow trucks at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville to honor Johnson's memory.

He'd been on the job less than a month.

Lee Kennedy is the friend who recommended him for the job.

"He loved it. He was always ready to work. He was ready to go out. It's what he wanted to do," said Kennedy.

Joe Baker, Johnson's boss, said he was young but very mature in age.

"A very respectful young man. He had so much life ahead of him that it's devastating to see him leave so soon," said Baker, owner of Texas Auto Towing Service.



DeGeorge is in the Denton County Jail charged with murder.

Lake Dallas Police said he told them he thought Johnson was stealing his car.

