Friends Keep Holiday Fundraising Tradition Alive in Pandemic

Friends Peyton Allen and Baileigh Head are showing in a year when the needs are great, the generosity of the community is greater

By Noelle Walker

This time of year, people are making their holiday lists and checking them twice. Peyton Allen and Baileigh Head are no different.

"I like having the joy of knowing that kids have the joy that I have opening Christmas presents on Christmas morning," Allen said.

Seven years ago, when the two friends from Flower Mound were in second-grade, they started raising money for the Lewisville Independent School District's 'Adopt an Angel Gift Program'.

They opened a hot chocolate stand in 2013, calling their efforts 'Kids-2-Kids'. The friends have raised money from their hot chocolate stand every year, until the pandemic put ice on their annual fundraiser. This year the fundraiser moved online.

"From Venmo, Paypal, and Facebook," Head explained. "We didn't think we were gonna get as much money this year, since we couldn't do it in person, but we actually got the most money we've gotten over the years."

The girls raised $4,500 this year. It was enough for them to adopt 97 student angels and give $2,200 to the school district to buy gifts for angels who didn't yet have gifts.

"I love having to buy all the presents for them and give them an amazing Christmas," Head said.

The friends hope to be back behind their hot chocolate stand next year. They've raised more than $15,000 over the last seven years.

Flower Mound
