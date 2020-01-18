Friends, Family Hold Celebration of Life for Arlington Teen

An Arlington teenager, whose death is being investigated as a homicide weeks after his disappearance, was remembered Saturday by family and friends.

In early January, Arlington police confirmed the body of 19-year-old Evan Lacey had been found. Prior to the discovery, his family held search parties for weeks after Lacey was last seen leaving his family's Arlington home for work on the morning of Dec. 17.

Saturday afternoon, friends and family held a celebration of life for Lacey at St. John Baptist Church in Grand Prairie.

“He made a lot of connections with people as you can see here today,” Lacey’s younger cousin Eric Hurks said. “Not only was he well-liked, he was well-connected. He moved people. He made an impact on the community in the same way the community made an impact on him.”

Hurks described Lacey as someone he could look up to and considered a huge role-model.

“My cousin’s legacy is shown by all of the people that showed up today,” Hurks said. “So, everybody that’s here today is my family as well as it was his.”

Jason Thomas was one of the guests at Saturday’s service. Thomas, who said he was Lacey’s barber, said Lacey “kept him focused."

“We always talked about progression and everything like that. He was a great soul. It’s a shame what happened to him,” Thomas said. “It’s a sad thing. I’m glad we’re getting to celebrate his life though.”

Police said in January, a city utility crew notified authorities that workers had found a possible body in a wooded area in the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell Road South, where they were trying to fix a water leak.

After Lacey was positively identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Arlington police confirmed they were investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said they thought foul play was involved in Lacey's disappearance and death because of the "suspicious circumstances and evidence" found in his car, which was abandoned in Fort Worth.

Maryesha Robinson works with Lacey’s parents and said she attended the celebration of his life Saturday to not only pay her respects to him, but also show support for his parents and family.

“He was just a bubbly kid from the first time I met him. He was sitting there playing video games, welcomed my 2-year-old son. I mean, he just comes from a good family,” Robinson said. “He’s just an outstanding kid, and he’s truly going to be missed.”

Police confirmed as of Saturday, no arrests had been made. They continue to ask the public’s help for tips.

Anyone with information may call homicide Det. Coleman at 817-459-5373. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.