Friday is National STEAM Day, celebrating learning in a technology driven world

Friday November 8 is is National STEM/STEAM Day.

It’s celebrated each year to recognize the importance of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in education and to encourage people to consider careers in these fields.

There has been a growing focus on STEAM subjects over the last 25 years, ever since studies in the early 2000s revealed U.S. students were not achieving in STEM disciplines as fast as other countries.

Full #STEAM ahead!



Education in science, technology, engineering, arts/architecture, & math not only helps students build academic skills, but sets many students up for career success.



To all the STEAM-powered students & educators: Happy #NationalSTEAMDay! pic.twitter.com/Lg1joh6OIY — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) November 8, 2024

For many local schools, it's more than just a set of subjects – it's a way of thinking.

At the Selwyn School in Argyle, all 1st through 4th graders have a dedicated STEAM class each week.

"It really prepares them for those critical thinking skills,” said Melissa Murphey, the Selwyn School’s ‘Techbrarian’. "Thinking about how things work, why they work, and going through the engineering process and the design process where they test things. And if it doesn't work, they try again. And they try and get it until it does work. Learning through those mistakes that they've made."

The school sits on a 10-acre property tucked back in Copper Canyon in Argyle, Texas.

“Our kids use all of our spaces as educational spaces. We have a robust outdoor education program. Our children go on hikes. They work in the gardens. We're currently working on a dye garden that incorporates science and art,” said Murphey.

The STEAM class is held every Friday and allows teachers to make STEAM approachable and fun for all students.

“We have very little absenteeism on Fridays," said Murphey.

She added, "We really want kids to see the connections between technology and art. I have a 3D printer, so they really see that connection there, where something is taken and designed on a computer, and then we can physically create it for them.”

In the weeks leading up to National STEAM Day, students have been working on hands-on projects like constructing pinball machines from scratch with cardboard, using 3-D printers, and creating a marble run with wood blocks.

“We give them the tools to figure things out on their own without having to. We work more as guides instead of teaching them. We let them figure it out and come to their own conclusions and how they think the science is working for them,” said Murphey.

Murphey said in today's technology focused world, it's important for students to have a strong understanding of STEAM and all the career possibilities that could come out of it.

“They get to do the stuff where they get their hands dirty and they go out and work in the garden. They build things. They make things. They explore,” she said.

Zaden Wishert, a Selwyn School 8th grader, said the STEAM courses at school have even helped him work through his dyslexia.

"Visual is definitely easier to me, so doing all these projects and having fun really helps me out,” he said. "I definitely can say there are a few concepts where I'm like, this is really pushing my boundaries and helping me learn other concepts that I easily understand, but I think overall, it really is helpful for me to develop myself."

The Selwyn School says STEAM encourages students to work together and come up with new ideas, whether they want to be engineers, artists, or business owners in the future.