French Bulldog Reunited With Family After Being Stolen at Gunpoint

Dumbo the French Bulldog has been reunited with his family.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the puppy's owner was going to sell him to a buyer on Nov. 8.

Police said the buyer gave the victim this random address in a cul-de-sac area. Upon meeting the victim, the suspect threatened him with a handgun and stole the dog and some other belongings.

The victim fled the scene and went to the Walgreens at 8600 South Hulen where he met with detectives, police said.

According to police, detectives located Dumbo and the suspect on Tuesday.

Dumbo was brought to Calvert Street where he was reunited with his family, and the suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery, police said.

