Freezer at Food Pantry Malfunctions, More Than 1,200 Pounds of Food Lost

A North Texas food pantry needs help.

A freezer at the Allen Community Outreach had a glitch over the Christmas holiday and all the food spoiled.

More than 1,200 pounds of meat was lost.

Now they're gathering monetary donations to help replenish the freezer once it is fixed.

The organization said at this time, they can not accept any food donations since the freezer is currently not working. They hope to update everyone once that freezer is repaired.

If you would like to donate to help them out, click here.