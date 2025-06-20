Every Saturday, students gather at the African American Museum to learn about history and then pass it on.

In a basement classroom at the African American Museum in Dallas, students gather every Saturday for Freedom School.

"We've literally focused on adult education," Dr. Marvin Dulaney said. "Proactively going out and teaching Black History to the community as much as we can, and encouraging it in any shape or form that we can."

The class takes some of the history that's stored in the museum archives and in books, and brings it to light and life, just as Freedom Schools did during the Civil Rights Movement.

"I went through 12 years of schooling and didn't learn about one African or African American man or woman who'd ever done anything in history! What kind of stuff is that? That you can go to school and not see yourself in the curriculum," Dulaney said. "It's a shame, in a way, that we've sort of come full circle where teachers, once again, are restricted in what they can teach about the African American experience."

The goal of the museum's Freedom School class isn't just to learn history; it's to pass on the lessons.

"I think it makes people better human beings to know history. It encourages them to be empathetic," Dulaney said. "Each one, teach one!"

Registration for the African American Museum of Dallas' Freedom School class can be found online.